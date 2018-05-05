Baahubali 2 earns over 2 million in China on opening day

Baahubali 2 has had a great opening in China Baahubali 2 has had a great opening in China

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film Baahubali 2 recently released in China, and to say that it has been received favourably would be putting it mildly. The film has already collected a sum of Rs 16.24 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Baahubali2 opens VERY WELL in CHINA… Debuts at No 3 position… Opening day numbers are lower than #SecretSuperstar and #HindiMedium, but higher than #BajrangiBhaijaan [all 2018 releases in China]… Fri $ 2.43 mn [₹ 16.24 cr]. Shows: 51,494. Footfalls: 484,276.”

However, it is to be noted that the epic drama has not fared better than Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium. But its opening is bigger than that of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Baahubali 2 had hit the big screen in April, 2017 in India and had done exceedingly well. It had become the first film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. Baahubali: The Beginning had earned 123 million dollars in China. Therefore, the great numbers for the sequel don’t really come as a surprise.

Recently, a number of films have been received with open arms at the Chinese box office. Aamir Khan’s movies have especially done the trick in the country. The star’s films PK, Secret Superstar and Dangal have done great business in the country.

Baahubali 2 was originally made in Telugu and was later dubbed into Hindi, English, Tamil, and Malayalam. The movie has set and broken several records since its release.

Baahubali also made Prabhas and Rana Daggubati household names in India. Baahubali 2 has been directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. The screenplay is written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Rajamouli.

