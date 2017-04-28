Baahubali 2 celeb reactions: Jr NTR, Nani say Indian cinema will be judged before, after Baahubali

Celebrities shower praises on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 Celebrities shower praises on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2

Director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film Baahubali: The Conclusion opened to an earth-shattering response at the box office across the world, thanks to the first part, which ended on a massive cliffhanger two years ago. The film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah among others is celebrated as a fitting end to a two-part epic series that has redefined filmmaking business in India. The film has received glowing reviews from the critics, fans, and celebrities.

After watching the film, Tollywood star Jr NTR has said that Baahubali 2 has taken the Indian film industry to a new level. “#Baahubali2 is Indian Cinema’s finest canvas. @ssrajamouli has taken not just Telugu Cinema, but Indian Cinema to a whole new level.Hats off,” he posted on his Twitter page.

“Kudos to Prabhas, @RanaDaggubati , Anushka and @meramyakrishnan for supporting @ssrajamouli ‘s vision with brilliant performances. A big shout out to @Shobu_ & Prasad who funded this dream & to all other actors and technicians who brought @ssrajamouli ‘s vision to life. And @mmkeeravaani garu breathed life into each and every frame of #Baahubali2 with his music (sic),” he added. Jr NTR entered the Telugu industry with Rajamouli’s debut film Student No 1, a big box office hit in 2001.

Actor Akhil Akkineni opined that there will be “before and after” Baahubali franchise in the history of Indian cinema. “The whole cast and crew. PRABHAS and RANA for dedicating 5 years of hard work dedication and passion to a film n turning it in to #Bahubali. Please go watch this magnum opus in a theatre and give this film its due respect. Thank you @ssrajamouli sir for what you have done for us (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“Still on a high of what I just saw. Can’t believe that Indian cinema has come this far. Now it’s before #Bahubali and after #Bahubali,” he added.

Thanking Rajamouli for the film actor Nani appreciated the director with a famous dialogue borrowed from Baahubali 2. “Nuvvu maa pakkana vunnanthavaruku Telugu cinema gurinchi matladey magadu Inka putta ledhu @ssrajamouli mama (sic),” he tweeted. A rough translation of his tweet is, “As long as you are there with us, no man can talk bad about Telugu cinema.” #Baahubali is not just a film anymore .. It’s a celebration .. Thank you team baahubali .. U made us all super proud (sic),” he added.

Actor Kalyanram Nandamuri‏ was also in awe of the film. “More than “Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali”, we should ask “How did @ssrajamouli make #Baahubali2 “? Outstanding film that makes us proud. Prabhas was fantastic in the title role. Ably supported by @RanaDaggubati , Anushka, Ramya Krishna garu, Sathya Raj and Nasser garu. Congratulations to @arkamediaworks , @Shobu_ and Prasad garu. Special mention for @mmkeeravaani garu’s brilliant background score,” he said on his Twitter page.

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan said that he is waiting to watch the film, probably referring to the delay in the release of the film in Tamil Nadu due to financial issues. “Wishes to #Baahubali team for a record breaking success..waiting to watch @ssrajamouli sir’s magnum opus..@RanaDaggubati @tamannaahspeaks(sic),” he tweeted.

“Advance congratulations to the team of #BaahubaliTheConclusion Thank you @ssrajamouli for dreaming epic dreams for all of us! #JaiMahishmati,” tweeted actor Siddharth.

Baahubali 2 is already a profitable venture, given that the filmmakers have earned about Rs 500 crores in the pre-release business. The film is playing on more than 9,000 screens worldwide and is expected to rewrite the box office records both in domestic and international markets.

