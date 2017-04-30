Baahubali 2 box office collection: Prabhas film rules North America, Australia and New Zealand, gets a rare release in Russia too

Baahubali: The Conclusion box office report Baahubali: The Conclusion box office report

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, which has taken the box office by storm in India, is also making a mark in the international markets. The film has raked in a whopping $8 million (approx Rs 53+ crore) from more than 1,000 screens in North America. According to the early estimates, the VFX-heavy film is expected to end the first weekend in the region, with a little over $9 million (Rs 59 crore) in its kitty, surpassing the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Baahubali: The Beginning.

“#Baahubali2 America ALL- Day-1(Premiere+Friday): $4517K and another $150K(approx) from private screens Total $4.667million (INR 30crs+),” tweeted The Great India Films, which is distributing the film in North America.

“#Baahubali2 Hourly Grosses $3mil+, First ever Indian movie to cross $3mil+ in a Single Day, Still counting, Thanks to Baahubali Fans,” it added. Earlier in the statement, the distributor had said that the film earned in Rs 19 crore just in advance booking. “We are proud to announce that advance ticket sales have already eclipsed the highest grossing Indian film (of any language) on opening day. We have passed $3 million ( approx Rs 19 crore) in pre-sales and are adding almost $100,000 to this total very hour,” it added. The film has been released in 425 theatres with over 1100 screens in North America alone. Of which more than 45 screens will show the film in IMAX format and 50 will show the magnum opus on large format.

Baahubali 2 is also set to beat the lifetime collection of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which made $12.4 million (Rs 82+ crore) at the US box office.

Not just North America, the film is also keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office in Australia and New Zealand, among other international markets. In a rare feat, the film is also playing in theatres in Russia.

In a series of tweets, trade pundit Taran Adarsh provided box office breakup of Baahubali 2 in Australia and New Zealand. “The *Hindi version* of #Baahubali2 is all set to cross *opening weekend* biz of #Dangal [A$ 735,755] in Australia… SENSATIONAL…#Baahubali2 – AUSTRALIA – Hindi version: Fri A$ 211,996, Sat A$ 325,678. Total: A$ 537,674 [₹ 2.59 cr]. TERRIFIC! (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“In New Zealand, #Baahubali2 *Hindi version* has overtaken *opening weekend* biz of #Dangal [NZ$ 188,732] on Sat itself… AMAZING…#Baahubali2 – NEW ZEALAND – Hindi version: Fri NZ$ 84,782, Sat NZ$ 115,398. Total: NZ$ 200,180 [₹ 88.29 lakhs]. WOW! (sic),” he added.

#Baahubali2 Hourly Grosses $3mil+, First ever Indian movie to cross $3mil+ in a Single Day, Still counting, Thanks to Baahubali Fans — Great India Films (@greatindiafilms) April 30, 2017

#Baahubali2 America ALL- Day-1(Premiere+Friday): $4517K and another $150K(approx) from private screens Total $4.667million (INR 30crs+) — Great India Films (@greatindiafilms) April 29, 2017

Baahubali 2 has already created a box office history by crossing Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office on the first day itself. The collection figures of the film from UAE, Malaysia and other locations are yet to be revealed.

Baahubali 2 made on a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore has earned nearly Rs 500 crore in its pre-release business. Baahubali: The Beginning, which had a humble worldwide opening compared to Baahubali 2, earned Rs 650 crore from its global ticket sales. And its record was beaten by Dangal, which grossed Rs 700 crore. And it won’t be a surprise if Baahubali 2 ends up earning Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

On its third day, Baahubali 2 is going strong at the box office too exceeding the expectations the film had created after the first part ended on a massive cliffhanger. The film stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar, among others.

