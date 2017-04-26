Baahubali 2 box office collection breaks Dangal record with 1 million online tickets sold in 24 hours

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broke the advance booking record previously held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broke the advance booking record previously held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

The SS Rajamouli film Bahubali 2: The Conclusion is set to release in two days. The fans are waiting eagerly to know ‘why did Katappa kill Bahubali’. According to a popular online ticket booking site, over 1 million tickets have been sold in 24 hours.

As per a statement issued by Bookmyshow, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broke the advance booking record previously held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “BookMyShow is experiencing an unprecedented advance booking for Baahubali 2. We have already sold over 1 million tickets across languages, even when the bookings have been live for just over a day. Though Baahubali 2 is largely perceived to be loved by South Indian audience, the response from Hindi speaking markets has been highly encouraging as well. Once all the cinemas in South come out with their schedules for the film, we expect the online ticket sales for Baahubali 2 to surge at an increasingly fast pace.”

So in case if you have not yet booked your tickets and you don’t want a spoiler, then hurry up and book your tickets now.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 11:26 pm