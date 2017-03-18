Baahubali 2 audio to release in Hyderabad and Chennai amid fanfare. Read more to know the dates

Baahubali 2 audio release will take place on March 26, 2017, in Hyderabad and April 9, 2017 in Chennai. Baahubali 2 audio release will take place on March 26, 2017, in Hyderabad and April 9, 2017 in Chennai.

The much-awaited audio of director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, will be launched on March 26, at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the audio release of its Tamil version will take place in Chennai on April 9. Both events are expected to be a star-studded affair. Meanwhile, holding a special event in Chennai for the audio launch only shows how important the Tamil Nadu market is for its makers.

According to reports, Baahubali: The Beginning collected Rs 50 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.

There is a lot of expectations around the audio of Baahubali 2 composed by M M Keeravani. During a recent interview, even Rajamouli said that the music in the second part is catchier compared to the first part. We got a glimpse of the background score of the film in the recently released trailer that broke record on the internet. The music composer is very likely to live up to the expectations as even his music album for the first part was a major hit.

Meanwhile, to enhance the cinematic experience of the viewers, the makers have partnered with a popular multiplex chain to release the film in IMAX format. “Immerse yourself into the movie experience. #Baahubali2 – The Conclusion will release in @IMAX format!,” read a post on the official handle of the film’s Twitter page.

Immerse yourself into the movie experience. #Baahubali2 – The Conclusion will release in @IMAX format! pic.twitter.com/jt7BTCy8Nf — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 18, 2017

Baahubali 2 trailer was released on Thursday in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi to a massive response from the fans worldwide. Within minutes of its release, the trailer went viral and the combined views of the trailers in all its four languages, in its first 24 hours was pegged at 65 million.

Baahubali 2 is gearing up for a grand release on April 28 and it will have its premiere in the UK as part of the UK-India Year of Culture events.

