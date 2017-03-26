Baahubali 2 audio release: SS Rajamouli film’s Telugu jukebox transcends fans into the world of Baahubali. Watch videos

Baahubali 2 audio release: The Telugu jukebox of the SS Rajamouli film was launched on the sidelines of the mega pre-release event being held in Hyderabad. Baahubali 2 audio release: The Telugu jukebox of the SS Rajamouli film was launched on the sidelines of the mega pre-release event being held in Hyderabad.

The wait is over. The songs of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion were released on the internet on Sunday, while the filmmakers were holding its grand pre-release event at Ramoji City in Hyderabad.

The music for the film is composed by MM Keeravani, who also scored tunes for Baahubali: The Beginning. The first two songs that were launched are “Saahore Baahubali,” which has been the background score of all the motion posters featuring Baahubali. The adrenaline pumping song is sung by singers Daler Mehendi, Mounima and Keeravani and is sure to become the favourite of all the fans. The lyrics of the song were penned by K Shivashakthi Datta and Dr. K. Ramakrishna.

The second song titled “Hamsa Naava” is a duet featuring Baahubali senior and Devasena (Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, respectively). The song was written by Chaithanya Prasad and sung by Sony and Deepu.

The music album consists of five songs and of which three songs have been written by composer Keeravani. His son Kala Bhairava has also sung two songs for the film. The audio of the film will be available in stores from Sunday itself. “Keeravani is a genius. I know no nobody in the world who has the kind of connection he has with sounds, words, and emotions. I’m really excited. Super excited about this music launch,” said Rajabali.

Watch | Baahubali – The Conclusion Jukebox

The film’s main cast including Prabhas, Anushka, Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Ramya Krishnan and director SS Rajamouli, among others attended the event. The main technical crew behind this visual marvel was also present. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is presenting the Hindi version of the film took part in the event as well.

The filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fan frenzy and the unprecedented buzz around the film alive till its release. The much-awaited film of the year is gearing up for its release on April 28 and will premiere in the UK a day before, as part of the UK-India Year of Culture events. The first part of the film ended on a massive cliffhanger, making the question “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?” a worldwide phenomenon.

