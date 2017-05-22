Baahubali 2: AR Rahman watched SS Rajamouli film and set a new box office target for it

AR Rahman praises SS Rajamouli for Baahubali 2 AR Rahman praises SS Rajamouli for Baahubali 2

After returning from 70th Cannes Film Festival, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman watched director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion last night in Chennai. The world renowned musician congratulated the whole team while hoping that the film crosses Rs 2000 crore mark at the box office. “To Rajamouli garu, Keeravani garu and the whole team of BB2… Just finished watching it in Chennai. I hope it crosses 2000 cr and above at the box office. You guys have opened the flood gates for South Indian cinema to the world and given it a new identity,” he posted on his Facebook page.

An elated Rajamouli wrote back to Rahman, “Thanks you very much sir. Your appreciation makes it very special.”

Rahman was at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming mega-budget project Sangamithra and his directorial debut Le Musk. He was accompanied by the main cast and crew of Sangamithra, including director Sundar C, art director Sabu Cyril, actors Shruti Haasan, Jayam Ravi and Arya. The team was flooded with questions regarding the tremendous successes of Baahubali 2 worldwide and what it means for the Indian film industry.

The Sangamithra team acknowledged that Baahubali has created a momentum in Indian cinema prompting other filmmakers to push the envelope in storytelling and presentation. “Baahubali took south Indian cinema to the national level. Sanghamitra will take it to the global league. That is what we are aiming at and that is why we are in Cannes to launch the film,” Sundar said.

Rahman, however, pointed out that the filmmakers in India have been trying to do a film like Baahubali for a few years now but, only Rajamouli and team succeeded at it. “…Kochadaiyaan could have been the Baahubali, but the animation and CG went wrong. So, it is not like Baahubali was the first one, there were many attempts, but they were failed attempts. It shows that the belief was right, but the steps were wrong,” Rahman told the media at Cannes. Rahman has also said that he is a fan of Rajamouli films and he really liked the special effects of Magadheera.

Rahman is also working on his first directorial debut Le Musk, which is the world’s first virtual-reality multi-sensory episodic feature film.

