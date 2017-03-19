Baahubali 2 actor Rana Daggubati’s special pillow during a flight is every girl’s dream. See pic

Who is Baahubali 2 actor Rana Daggubati flying with? Who is Baahubali 2 actor Rana Daggubati flying with?

Rana Daggubati’s recent film The Ghazi Attack received a lukewarm response at the box office. Now, the actor, well-known for his role of Bhallala Deva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, is waiting for the release of its second film – Baahubali: The Conclusion. The movie has already made new records with its trailer and is a hot topic of discussion. Be it its audio release, the teaser, trailer, or even the book associated with the film, everything has received a great reception from fans. So, Rana, who is an integral part of such a brand, what does he do when he forgets his neck pillow during a flight?

All of us know that he is tall, and handsomely built – so much so, that getting a body double for this man is close to impossible. So what happens when he forgets to bring the one thing to make a long flight comfortable? He uses something (or in this case, someone) that is equally comfortable. This photo was clicked by none other than actor Rakul Preet, who also happened to be flying with Rana.

The Baahubali actor posted, “When you don’t have a neck pillow on a plane…..pass out on the little one next to you!! #pricelsspicture :) pic courtesy: @rakulpreet @akkineniakhil,” on his Instagram page. We must say, the picture of Rana and Akhil Akkineni together looks adorable.

Also read | Baahubali 2 audio to release in Hyderabad and Chennai amid fanfare. Read more to know the dates

This probably happened when the three flew down to Vizag to launch Rakul’s business venture called F45. The Sarrainodu actor had recently shared a tweet confirming the news about the launch. F45 is a fitness studio, that is currently present in Hyderabad. But after the launch by these three stars, it has a chain in Vizag as well.

On the work front, Rakul Preet is looking forward to her project with Mahesh Babu and Akhil’s brother Naga Chaitanya.

