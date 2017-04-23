Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas’ next titled Saaho, teaser to release with SS Rajamouli film

The teaser of Prabhas’s Saaho will release with Baahubali 2 The teaser of Prabhas’s Saaho will release with Baahubali 2

In what could come as a double treat for fans of Tollywood actor Prabhas, the title of his next multilingual film has been revealed. The world is eagerly waiting to catch his magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion set to release this Friday. The film has been titled Saaho and its teaser will be screened along with Baahubali 2 in theatres worldwide.

In order to cash in on the Baahubali fever that has seemingly gripped fans worldwide, the filmmakers of Prabhas’s new film have shot a teaser even as the actual shooting for the film is yet to begin. It could be recalled that earlier director Gautham Menon promoted his upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram in a similar fashion. The director shot a special teaser of his upcoming film with his lead actor Chiyaan Vikram in New York.

Given that Prabhas has achieved a pan-India recognition with the Baahubali franchise, the makers will be making the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. And Saaho will be the common title for all the versions. Young filmmaker Sujeeth will be directing the film, which will be bankrolled by UV Creations. Trio, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa will be scoring the tunes for this mega-budget film. R Madhi will crank camera and renowned art director Sabu Cyril will also lend his expertise to the project.

Baahubali 2, meanwhile will have its world premiere on Thursday in Mumbai. It will be a classic red carpet event, attended by the who’s who of Indian film industry. The film will release worldwide on April 28.

