Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas’ next film Saaho already a rage, teaser reaches 9 million views in 40 hours

Prabhas’ Saaho teaser has got an amazing response from the audience after Baahubali 2. Prabhas’ Saaho teaser has got an amazing response from the audience after Baahubali 2.

Prabhas is finally signing new projects after 5 years, and this upcoming film Saaho already has fans excited. It looks like everyone’s favourite leading man is back to working in mainstream Tollywood films and starts with an action thriller. The Rebel star’s next movie will be in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The teaser was released on the eve of Baahubali 2 release and today, it has crossed 9 million views all languages combined.

UV Creations, the production house of the film shared the happy news on Twitter and said, “Saaho.. Ho Saaho… Saaho Audience for the great response.. #SaahoTeaser.” The teaser achieved this feat in 40 hours and the views include both Facebook and Twitter. This comes as no surprise. The star has catapulted to national popularity after playing the role of Amarendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli’s hit film franchise Baahubali.

Just a day has passed, and Baahubali: The Conclusion has already broken box office records across the nation. It has been received well internationally as well. Amid such hype, anything the actor does is going to sell like hot cakes. It is assumed that the producers of Saaho also wanted to make use of all the hype surrounding the star. Which is why, they chose to release the teaser now.

Also read | Saaho teaser: Baahubali star Prabhas’s next film looks furistic, watch video

Critics and audience are impressed with the star’s performance as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. He has also got some rave reviews from some of the top movie critics in the country. Is Prabhas set to take the country by storm with his upcoming projects? Well, only time can tell.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd