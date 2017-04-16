Baahubali 2: Actor Prabhas has taken a liking to archery

Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas in the titular role and Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles. Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas in the titular role and Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

Baahubali star Prabhas recently said that he would have given seven years to S.S Rajamouli’s ambitious project. The actor along with co-star Rana Daggubati recently visited Mumbai for film promotions. Prabhas said that he has not only learnt sword fighting but also took archery lessons. The actor revealed that he took a liking for archery after the shoot came to an end. “I was introduced to archery because of ‘Baahubali’. A professional team was training me for it. I thoroughly enjoyed the process and eventually have taken a liking to the sport even after a shoot is over,” Prabhas told ANI.

The actor has been trained by a team of professional for his upcoming movie Baahubali 2. Prabhas is also planning to set up an archery range in his house.

Meanwhile, Baahubali The Conclusion is getting a wider release in USA and Canada. “In the USA alone, Baahubali 2 Telugu is releasing in about 400 plus screens in about 300 locations, Tamil is releasing in about 200 plus screens in about 180 locations, Hindi is releasing in about 300 plus screens in about 250 locations,” said Great India Films in a statement which is releasing the film in North America.

A team of professional players had trained Prabhas for the movie and now he is even planning to set up an archery range in his house. The actor regularly watches archery matches on YouTube and if time permits he also watches live tournaments. Directed by S.S Rajamouli, produced by ARKA entertainment, Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas in the titular role and Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles. The film will be released on April 28.

