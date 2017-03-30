Baahubali 1 earned Rs 600 crore but made zero profit. The reason is Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Baahubali 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 will be released on 6500 screens and will eye a big box office number. It will most likely break box office records too. Starring Rana Daggubati and Prabhas, Baahubali 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. In comparison to the hype and attention surrounding Baahubali 2, it’s interesting to see how the first instalment – Baahubali The Beginning didn’t earn any profit despite breaking records and earning Rs 600 crore on worldwide box office. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi explains how producers didn’t earn any profit from Baahubali The Beginning.

Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com, “The overall cost and budget of both films including production and marketing is around Rs 450 crore. The whole Baahubali franchise comprises two movies. Makers ended up investing a large chunk of overall cost on the sets and locations. Even before the release of Baahubali, makers had shot a major portion of the second film. So while makers invested the entire amount on both movies combined, they are looking for revenues from both films. The revenues from theatrical rights of both films will be around Rs 600 crore. So makers are going to earn a bare minimum of Rs 150-200 crore of profit from both films.”

When asked if Karan Johar was the only one to make profit from Baahubali 1, Akshaye says, “Karan was only distributing the Hindi version of Baahubali. So he was paid a certain amount and he got his revenue from the film. He obviously made money and so did Anil Thadani. If Baahubali 2 gets released, producers are sure going to earn a profit. Eventually, everyone associated with the franchise will make money.”

Akshaye also said that Baahubali 2 is going to be the huge trendsetter, “Creating Baahubali was a calculated risk. The makers are taking the world of Baahubali beyond theatres, satellite and digital. It’s 360-degree monetization. It’s about an experience that has been crafted for the big screen.”

