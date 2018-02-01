Awe trailer: Nani’s production venture promises a trove of surprises

Awe marks actor Nani’s first production venture. Awe marks actor Nani’s first production venture.

Can I begin by saying how satisfying it is to see to three heroines headline a project that is as quirky as Awe. With three distinct characters and looks, Kajal Agarwal, Nithya Menen and Regina Cassandra look all set to ‘awe’ us in this story that seems to border on fantastical. What can you say of a movie that introduces you to a fish and a tree as two of its characters! Voiced by Nani and Ravi Teja respectively, Awe has created enough intrigue with its character introduction posters. And, the trailer does justice to its leading ladies in terms of time and importance (their names lead the credits roll.)

Awe also seems to have philosophical tangents of which we get a glimpse of. “How can you call God’s creation, a sin?” says Nithya Menen. With several reports suggesting that Nithya Menen plays a lesbian character, the dialogue seems to a tip of the hat to her orientation. Regina Cassandra who fights a battle with drugs faces the question of monotony in her life. Nani, the fish, says “Fish have tears as well. We just don’t see them.” The trailer teases us at the right spots.

The film also seems to be well shot with each of the leading ladies having their own visual tone in their sequences. While its warm, sepia for Nithya and Eesha Rabba, its cold and grey for Kajal with Regina getting the dark portions. The trailer makes these distinctions quite clearly which makes me look forward to watching the film in length. Presented by Nani, Awe is helmed by debutante filmmaker Prashanth Verma.

The film will hit the big screens on February 16.

