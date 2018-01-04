Awe teaser: Nani lends voice to a fish, Ravi Teja is the voice of a bonsai tree

Awe teaser packs enough moments to get our curiosity piqued. Awe teaser packs enough moments to get our curiosity piqued.

After teasing the audience with a series of posters of the main characters of Awe, the filmmakers have dropped the teaser. The one-minute video does not give away any specific information about the story. It seems even harder to guess what the characters are up to in the teaser. Nevertheless, it packs enough moments to get our curiosity piqued.

Awe has an ensemble cast featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala and Murali Sharma among others. Tollywood stars Nani and Ravi Teja have lent their voice to the film.

The teaser features a tattooed Regina, who you don’t want to mess with, a magician Murali and Srinivas, who looks like an inventor, a hippy Devadarshini, who is also a cripple, foodie Nithya Menen and Kajal Aggarwal, who is under a huge amount of stress for some unknown reasons. Nani plays a humanitarian fish, which is also the narrator. And Ravi, a bonsai tree, which is the fish’s audience and a dear friend. We also see a small robot with a red rose and a girl who can make a popcorn float in the air. The teaser is filled with interesting characters and moments those we sort of see in comic book stories.

The good guys and bad guys in the film is also hard to tell apart from the teaser. “Story is the hero,” says the fish played by Nani, who is co-producing the film.

Awe is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. The shooting of the film is completed and it is tentatively getting ready to release worldwide on February 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd