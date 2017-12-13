Awe new poster: Regina Cassandra’s look in the Ravi Teja starrer is badass

Awe marks actor Nani’s debut as a producer. Awe marks actor Nani’s debut as a producer.

A new poster from Awe, which is being presented by Nani, was released on Wednesday to mark Regina Cassandra’s birthday. Revealing Regina’s look in the film, Nani tweeted, “I know how much u worked hard on this one reg @ReginaCassandra. Wishing you a very very happy birthday from team #AWE :).” Responding to the tweet, Regina said, “The best birthday gift Nani! ☺️🤗.” Sporting funky braids, nose-pin and a tattoo, Regina’s look is kick-ass in the poster.

Directed by Prashanth Varma, Awe marks Nani’s debut as a producer. The film has an ensemble cast comprising Ravi Teja, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Regina Cassandra. The film is said to be an unconventional youth-centric film. Reportedly, Nani has also done a voiceover for the film. Earlier looks of Nithya Menen and Eesha Rabba were released.

“The story is very good and interesting. I feel that the Telugu audiences have never seen such a story on screen before,” said Nani about the movie. He added that most of the movie has been completed and he is working hard to complete it soon. Nandi further said that he is excited about the project.

Nani was earlier seen in Ninnu Kori, a blockbuster, followed by Middle Class Abbayi. Middle Class Abbayi also features Sai Pallavi and Bhumika. Directed by Sriram Venu, the film is expected to hit the screens on December 21. MCA is produced by Dil Raju and has music by composer Devi Sri Prasad.

