Awe box office: Nani’s debut production makes impressive collection in opening weekend

Debutant director Prasanth Varma’s Awe is holding strong both in domestic and international markets. The film has raked in more than Rs 9 crore from its worldwide ticket sales in its opening weekend, making the filmmakers very happy. Not just in Telugu states, the film is doing quite well in the United States, which has emerged as the largest international market for Telugu films in recent years.

In the first weekend, the film has earned more than Rs 3 crore from its shows in the US. “Telugu film #Awe showed SOLID TRENDING over the weekend in USA… Thu previews $ 126,852 Fri $ 141,514 Sat $ 181,139 Sun $ 128,376 Total: $ 577,881 [₹ 3.73 cr],” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Thanking the audience for the response, Nirvana Cinema, which is distributing the film in the US, suggested the film will soon cross the coveted $1 million mark at the box office. “#Awe Sunday Collections are more than the premieres. It is growing from strength to strength every day. The next milestone is $1 Million. #MarchtoMillion,” it tweeted.

Prasanth Varma’s film boasts of an all-star cast led by Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala and Priyadarshi Pulikonda among others. And it also has Nani and Ravi Teja, giving voices to animated characters in the film.

Awe has unanimously received praise for being really an out-of-the-box film. “#Awe .. Such an unique experience watching it.. A technical brilliance so rare to see.. Hats off to the cast n crew for the conviction .. So happy for u @NameisNani,” tweeted hit-filmmaker Mohan Raja.

The film was showed to select group of Telugu celebrities before its public release and managed to grab the curiosity of the audience as the social media was flooded with rave celebrity receives. Majority of the critics have also given big thumps up for the film.

“Mere words cannot express my gratitude and joy at the appreciation and love I got and still am getting from the audience for my performance in #AWE. Thanks a million guys for your exuberant response and encouragement. Your love is the fuel for my future endeavors,” tweeted Eesha Rebba, who played a key role in the film.

Awe also marks the debut of actor Nani as a producer.

