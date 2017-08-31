Away in Romania for Spyder, Mahesh Babu writes an emotional message on son’s birthday

Mahesh Babu writes an emotional message on son Gautam’s birthday. Mahesh Babu writes an emotional message on son Gautam’s birthday.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu has shared an emotional note on his social media accounts, expressing his unconditional love for his son Gautam, who celebrated his 11th birthday on Thursday. The actor said his son was the very reason for his existence.

“He is the reason for my existence. My driving force. My son. My world. My happiness. Happy Birthday, Gautam. Stay blessed!,” Mahesh wrote on his Twitter page as he is in Romania shooting for his upcoming film Spyder.

Mahesh is a dedicated family man, who never misses an opportunity to spend quality time with his family despite his busy schedule. He is married to Namrata Shirodkar, with who he has two children, son Gautam and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, who is five-years-old.

Gautam has already made his acting debut with 1: Nenokkadine that came out in 2014. He had played the younger role of Mahesh’s character in the film.

Mahesh has gone to Romania to film the remaining song for his upcoming film Spyder and it’s a wrap. He has been shooting for the bilingual film, which will mark his debut in Tamil since June last year.

The espionage thriller is helmed by ace-filmmaker AR Murugadoss and stars Rakul Preet as the female lead. Tamil actors SJ Suryah and Bharath play key roles in the film.

The makers have released two teasers of the film so far and the extended trailer of the film is expected to be out on September 9 along with the music album, which is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

The audio release event is expected to be a grand affair in Chennai to welcome the Tollywood superstar to Tamil cinema.

