As K Viswanath wins Dadasaheb Phalke award, celebs say Indians are lucky to have him

At 87, legendary filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath, popularly known as K Viswanath, has won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his outstanding contribution to the Indian cinema. He is the one filmmaker who never failed to address social problems in his films. He has made a mark in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries and has extracted some of the memorable performances from the finest actors of the Indian film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Chiranjeevi to name a few.

He also won the Padma Shri award, India’s fourth highest civilian award, in 1992, in addition to his collection of prestigious recognition including five National Awards, 20 Nandi Awards and 10 Filmfare Awards.

The messages of congratulations have been pouring in from all corners for K Viswanath. “My K.Vishwanath gaaru is a Dada Saheb Palke award winner. In his humility he would say ” I am lucky ” .Truth is Indians are lucky. So am I (sic),” posted Kamal on his Twitter page, who has acted in the director’s films like Swati Mutyam and Sagara Sangamam. “Thank u with glistening eyes Vishwanath gaaru for Sagara sangamam. Like Balu of S.S I initiate more applause. Your fame is mine vice versa,” he added.

“My heartfelt congrats to the legendary filmmaker, actor & sound designer K Vishwanath for receiving the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward (sic),” tweeted, Dhanush, who recently made his debut as a director with Pa.Paandi. Dhanush’s brother and director Selvaraghavan also showered praise on the legendary filmmaker. “Extremely delighted and happy to know that k.viswanath sir, who is an inspiration to so many film makers like me won #DadasahebPhalkeAward. Truly blessed to have worked with k. Vishwanath sir. Have cherished memories of some golden conversations with a gem of a human being#legend. Watched Saagara Sangamam innumerable times. One of the greatest directors and greatest actor creating such magic on celluloid. @ikamalhaasan,” he posted on his Twitter page.

“I am extremely Proud that our legendary director K.Vishwanath Garu has won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. What an honour for Telugu Industry (sic), posted actor Allu Arjun on his Twitter page.

“Very happy to see Telugu films winning #NationalFilmAwards. Congrats to the teams of Janatha Garage, Pellichoopulu & Shatamanam Bhavati. Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Kala Tapaswi K Viswanadh Garu. A deserving accolade for a brilliant Filmmaker & an honor for Telugu Cinema,” tweeted Nandamuri Kalyan.

Other celebrities like Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR among others have also expressed their happiness over Viswanath winning the coveted award, which is the highest recognition in Indian cinema, as a proud moment for the Telugu film industry.

