As Baahubali 2 nears Rs 1500 cr mark, KRK takes a U-turn, apologises to SS Rajamouli for ‘wrong review’

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has apologised to director SS Rajamouli for bad-mouthing the latter’s recent directorial blocbbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is fast nearing Rs 1500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. KRK, while reviewing the film after its release did not refrain from using expletives. But since Baahubali 2 has now emerged as the greatest hit in the history of Indian cinema, KRK seems to have taken a U-turn. “I m very sorry for my wrong review of #Baahubali2! I didn’t like it but ppl like it n Janta Ki Awaaz means Nakkare Khuda. Sorry @ssrajamouli,” he tweeted to his 3.9 million Twitter followers, which is also his only claim to fame.

KRK’s no-holds-barred review of Baahubali 2 had no impact at all on the film’s box office collection. He had also vowed that he will never watch another south Indian film after Baahubali 2. KRK’s choice of words in his review received a lot of flak. Even Rana Daggubati, who played the key role of Bhallaladeva in the film, blocked him on his Twitter handle in retaliation. However, Rana’s response offended KRK, who seems to be very thin-skinned for a critic. KRK went on a furious Twitter tirade targeting Rana and Prabhas. “I never followed this idiot neither tweeted about him till date. Still, he blocked me to prove that he is brainless,” KRK tweeted. However, Rana said that he had blocked him almost a year ago.

In the light of his previous behaviour, KRK’s latest tweet comes as a surprise for many. Whether or not he is really apologetic cannot be judged, but his words for director Rajamouli is surely making some noise.

I m very sorry for my wrong review of #Baahubali2! I didn't like it but ppl like it n Janta Ki Awaaz means Nakkare Khuda. Sorry @ssrajamouli — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 14, 2017

The original Telugu-Tamil film, Baahubali 2, was released on April 28 to an unprecedented response. It has also outperformed some of the biggest Bollywood titles at the box office including Salman Khan’s Sultan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The Hindi dubbed version of the film alone has raked in more than Rs 413 crore at the box office, setting a new benchmark. The worldwide gross of the film as of now is pegged at Rs 1330 crore.

