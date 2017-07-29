Arun Vijay to share screen space with Prabhas in Saaho

Arun Vijay roped in for Prabhas’ Saaho Arun Vijay roped in for Prabhas’ Saaho

Upcoming film Saaho starring Prabhas in the lead role is getting bigger by the day. Director Sujeeth has been assembling an interesting star cast for the film, which will show Prabhas in a new avatar as the actor played a warrior prince in his last two outings.

According to the latest reports, Arun Vijay is the latest actor to be added to the star cast. He is said to be playing an important role, which is an integral part of the narration.

Arun Vijay’s career scaled a new height after he played a ruthless gangster in director Gautham Menon’s Yennai Arindhaal. His crackling chemistry with lead actor Thala Ajith made him a huge hit among the south Indian audience. He also made his debut in Kannada last year with Chakravyuha, in which he played the main antagonist.

He again made a mark in the industry with his solo investigative thriller Kuttram 23. The film opened to an impressive response from the critics and fans alike. The actor is currently shooting for Thadam and he will join the sets of Saaho soon.

The shooting of the film is already underway, even as Prabhas is yet to start shooting for the film. The filmmakers have also been tight-lipped about the film’s female lead. Earlier, the speculations were rife that Anushka Sharma was approached among other leading female actors in the country for the part. However, there is no confirmation yet.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been shooting for Saaho. He plays the main antagonist. The action sequences in the film are said to be the highlight of this big-ticket film, that will be shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

“The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” director Sujeeth told IANS.

Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates has been roped in for the film. The 175-films-old stunt master has previously worked on other Hollywood projects including The Italian Job, Transformers series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd