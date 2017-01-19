Arjun to play a baddie in Nithin’s next flick

Arjun speaking at a press meet in Hyderabad Arjun speaking at a press meet in Hyderabad

After two years, Tamil actor Arjun Sarja is back in Tollywood as the actor has been roped in actor Nithin’s next flick. Under Krishna Gadi Veera Prema Gadha fame director Hanu Ragahavapudi’s direction, the film will feature Arjun playing a baddie.

It took almost three months to zero in on Arjun for this role and the actor shared that this role would be a new height in the roles he did till date.

“I got many Kannada, Telugu and Tamil projects in the last two months but I didn’t take up any role. This script excited me as an actor and I took up the role immediately. This film shows me at the height of sophistication, intelligence and crookedness,” said Arjun in a press meet on Tuesday

The director also added that only Arjun could have pulled this role effortlessly. The mass hero, who is known for his roles in Telugu hits including Oke Okkadu and Hanuman Junction, was last seen in a negative role in Ram Pothineni and Priya Anand-starrer Hare Rama Hare Krishna. He also played a villain in Mani Ratnam’s hit film Kadali.

The film also has Megha Akash playing opposite to Nithin. The film is bankrolled by 14 Reels Entertainments and music director Mani Sharam is rendering tunes for the film. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Hyderabad.

Nithin also recently took on to Twitter to share his new look with a thick beard for his upcoming film. The actor also delivered other blockbusters hits in Tollywood in the past including his debut movie Jayam, Sye, Ishq and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde. Meanwhile, Nithin is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan in a yet-to-be titled project.

