Arjun Reddy stars Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey reunite for this biopic

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey are one of the favourite onscreen couples of Telugu cinema fans, following the smashing success of their latest film Arjun Reddy. The latest buzz is that the actors will be again sharing the screen space in an upcoming biopic film.

According to reports, Shalini will join the star cast of Mahanati to play a key role. She will be playing the role of actor Jamuna, a close friend of Savitri. Vijay is already part of the film.

Mahanati is a biopic film on legendary female actor Savitri. It is a bilingual film and will release in Telugu as Mahanati and Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil. The film also has a huge star cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan and others. Keerthy plays the role of Savitri, while Dulquer plays late actor Gemini Ganesan in the biopic film.

Meanwhile, Arjun Reddy, which released amid no hype last month has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office. The contemporary Devdas-esque film has grossed Rs 50 crore in the domestic market even as it has raked in Rs 10.75 crore in the US box office in three weeks.

Arjun Reddy, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been lauded as a path-breaking film in the Telugu cinema, by who’s who of the South Indian film industry. “Just saw Arjun Reddy. Though love stories are not my cup of tea, can’t but appreciate the film. Top notch performance by Vijay Devarakonda. He just lived it. Not just him, Shalini, the friends, everyone were so good and natural. Very good background score and fine photography. Very well writren dialogues. Full credit to the Director Sandeep Vanga, who handled his cast and crew like a pro (sic),” wrote ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli on his Twitter account.

