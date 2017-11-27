AR Rahman quits Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, may join Vijay’s next film

AR Rahman walks out of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AR Rahman walks out of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has walked out of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy citing a jam-packed schedule. Talking to the media in Hyderabad, where he had gone to perform a concert to commemorate 25 years of his musical journey, Rahman confirmed the speculation that had been doing the rounds for a while.

“Chiranjeevi is a fantastic actor and I have great respect for him. It’s a beautiful film and has a great story to tell. But I have other projects and my life is all over the place. I am also promoting my film (99 Songs, which he has produced and co-written). Sometimes I have to be practical about how much I can take up,” Rahman told The Hindu.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. He is touted to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

The period film is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja under his home production banner Konidela Production Company.

The film has an all-star cast led by Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathy Babu among others.

Meanwhile, Rahman maybe roped in for AR Murugadoss’ next directorial, which will have Vijay in the lead role. Rahman had also scored music for Vijay’s recent film Mersal, which became a blockbuster at the box office.

The pre-production work of the film, which is tentatively called Vijay 62, is going on as the filmmakers have planned to start shooting the film by January or February. It is expected to be ready for a Diwali 2018 release.

