Anusuya supports Winner song Suya Suya, gives fitting reply to trolls

Telugu anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj. (Source: Facebook) Telugu anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj. (Source: Facebook)

Popular Telugu anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj was recently seen in special number “Suya Suya” in Sai Dharam Tej’s Winner. Though the song’s lyrical video took the internet by storm, some netizens criticised and trolled Winner team for filming the song in front of an idol of Lord Buddha.

However, Anusuya came in support of the crew giving a befitting reply with a clarification.

“The statue of Buddha is already built in the bar and we didn’t place it there. These are a world famous chain of party places in Ukraine known as Buddha Bars. Please Google it. When people party in front of the statue, what is wrong in filming a song there? It’s just for entertainment,” Anusuya replied to the critic.

A still from Suya Suya song A still from Suya Suya song

She also lashed out at the user for “disrespecting” the song lyricist Sirasri. “He is literate and a writer. Learn to respect him. How can you respect god when you disrespect you fellow beings,” she added.

Popular television host Anusuya, recently forayed into Tollywood with hits like Nagarjuna’s Soggade Chinni Nayana and Kshanam.

Meanwhile, buzz is that the Winner’s trailer, which was scheduled to release on February 9, was postponed, reportedly because the film didn’t get a clearance from animal welfare board. However, no new date for the trailer launch has been revealed yet.

Winner features Sai Dharam Tej playing a fashion designer and female lead Rakul Preet Singh playing an athlete. The director has finished 50 per cent of the film’s shoot.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd