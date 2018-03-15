Anushka Shetty may play Jyothika’s role in Naachiyaar remake

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Bhaagamathie, which released earlier this year. Anushka Shetty was last seen in Bhaagamathie, which released earlier this year.

While Anushka is yet to announce her next project, industry buzz suggests she may star in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Naachiyaar. According to reports, producer Kalpana Koneru, who bought the remake rights, has offered the role to the Baahubali star.

Naachiyaar that released last month had Jyothika playing a short-tempered police officer with a foul mouth. And it followed her investigation into a sexual harassment case. The crime drama was Jyothika’s maiden venture with ace-filmmaker Bala and it also had GV Prakash Kumar, Ivana and Rockline Venkatesh among others playing important roles.

The film was well received both by critics and fans at the box office.

Anushka had essayed one of Jyothika’s characters in the past. She played Nagavalli in the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Chandramukhi. The Telugu film had Victory Venkatesh, Richa Gangopadhyay and Shraddha Das among others.

Earlier this year, Anushka’s Bhaagamathie sprung a surprise at the box office. The genre-breaker opened in January received mostly favorable reviews and managed to widely impress the audience too. Anushka garnered praise for her performance as a possessed woman, which was the highlight of the film.

Anushka has been maintaining a solid grip on stardom that grew by manifolds following the monstrous worldwide success of the Baahubali franchise. While Anushka had a very brief role in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), she had a major presence in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that opened to an earth-shattering response last year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd