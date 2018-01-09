Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie’s trailer breaks the internet, Prabhas sends good wishes to his Baahubali co-star

Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie trailer creates online record Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie trailer creates online record

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming supernatural thriller Bhaagamathie, starring South India’s sweetheart Anushka Shetty in the titular role, has become a super hit on the internet. The promo video has received a huge response from the audience by garnering about 1 million views on digital platforms in just three hours. The trailer has received more than 4 million views just on YouTube so far.

Reacting on the success of the trailer, Anushka said she was touched by the support of the audience. “Thank you all for your amazing response over #BhaagamathieTrailer Very much touched by your Unconditional Love & Support (sic),” she posted on her Facebook page.

Judging from the trailer, Anushka Shetty’s character gets possessed by an ancient spirit Bhaagamathie, when she gets thrown inside a haunted house by a few powerful men. Things get out of hand and it soon becomes a scarefest.

Actor Prabhas also congratulated Anushka on her upcoming film. “True hardwork and sheer dedication… Good luck Sweety, Ashok and the entire team of UV Creations for Bhaagamathie…,” he posted on his Facebook page. Prabhas and Anushka became the favourite onscreen couple across the country following the worldwide success of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

While Anushka is awaiting the release of Bhaagamathie on January 26, Prabhas is shooting for Saaho. Interestingly, both the films are bankrolled under the UV Creations banner.

Along with the Telugu version, Bhaagamathie will also simultaneously release in Tamil and Malayalam. The film, which is directed by G. Ashok, also stars Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sarath, Aadhi Pinisetty among others in important roles.

