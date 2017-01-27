Anupama didn’t demand high remuneration for Charan-Sukumar film, clarifies production house

Anupama Parameswaran and Ram Charan Teja Anupama Parameswaran and Ram Charan Teja

It is still unclear why Anupama Parameswara, who was initially “selected” to pair up with Ram Charan in Sukumar’s next, is still not the leading lady in the film. While reports emerged that she was allegedly taken off the list for asking high remuneration, the production house on Friday clarified that it was not the case.

The film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers said in a statement: “This is to clarify that while it is true that Anupama Parmeshwaran is not a part of Ramcharan-Sukumar project it is not correct that it is on account of high remuneration demanded by her as reported in social media and some news columns. Such news is totally false and she has never made any such demands. We wish to reiterate that Anupama is highly talented and a thorough professional and she will certainly be a part of our future projects.”

This clears air the actor might not be part in the film and that Sukumar is back to testing new female leads for the film. Earlier in the day, we reported that Sukumar has not yet finalised any lady to pair opposite to Charan.

“Sukumar has been taking screen tests of actresses but is yet to decide on anyone. It can also be Anupama. The heroine’s role would not be a role like in any other commercial cinema, hence the scrutiny,” a source close to the film unit had confirmed. Earlier, it was decided that Anupama would be the second lead in the film.

The Sukumar-Charan film is said to be an “interesting” romantic story in a village backdrop away from the commercial mass-action films. Director Sukumar was also said to be particular about the female lead for the film.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd