Anando Brahma: Taapsee Pannu’s Telugu horror comedy to release in August

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming Telugu film to release on August 8. Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming Telugu film to release on August 8.

Taapsee Pannu is returning to Tollywood after two years with her horror comedy titled Anando Brahma. The actor took to her official Twitter handle to share that the film will be hitting the big screens on August 18. The actor shared a new poster along with the release date of the film. Looks like the mirror is the star of this story. From the first look to the recent poster, which featured the star cast – the horror looks to be set against the backdrop of the mirror.

In the recent poster, it can be seen that each person is reacting differently to Taapsee. From Srinivas Reddy, Vennala Kishore, Thagubothu Ramesh to Shakalaka Shankar, they are all looking at Taapsee Pannu through a mirror. While Srinivas seems scared out of his mind, Vennala Kishore is stunned, and the ones standing behind him are wearing varying expressions on their face.

Looks like Taapsee is set to woo her fans in Tollywood again. Though she was seen in The Ghazi Attack recently and Naam Shabana, they were not a straight Telugu films. So fans are happy about her return. In Bollywood, after serious movies like Pink and Naam Shabana, she will be seen in a comedy titled Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Anando Brahma is directed by Mahi V Raghav and produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner 70mm Entertainments. The music for the film was composed by K (Krishna Kumar). It looks like fans are set for a joyride, especially once you hear the dialogue promo from the film, the chills are sure to set in!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd