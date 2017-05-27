Anando Brahma first look: Taapsee Pannu returns to Telugu cinema with a horror-comedy

Taapsee Pannu’s Anando Brahma first look is out Taapsee Pannu’s Anando Brahma first look is out

Actor Taapsee Pannu made a mark in Bollywood with some noteworthy Hindi films in the last one year. Now the actor is returning to the Telugu cinema, and this time she has picked a horror-comedy film, which has been titled, Anando Brahma. The actor shared the first look motion poster of the film on her Twitter age on Saturday. Her last Telugu film was Dongaata in which she played a cameo. She was also seen in The Ghazi Attack, which had a Telugu release too. However, Anando Brahma will be her first straight Telugu film in two years.

The details regarding the plot of the film are limited at this point of time. The film has many comedy actors in the supporting roles, including Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Vennala Kishore, Thagubothu Ramesh, Shakalaka Shankar, Rajeev Kanakala among others.

Anando Brahma is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70mm Entertainments banner. It is written and directed by Mahi V Raghav. Krishna Kumar will compose the music, while Anish Tharun Kumar will handle the camera for the film.

I couldn’t contain my excitement after seeing this!So here it is…a day before! #AnandoBrahma #70mmEntertainments like it?Awaiting feedback pic.twitter.com/XUOkbI4fLM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 27, 2017

Taapsee has been gaining a lot of traction in the film industry after delivering a gripping performance in 2016 film Pink. She was last seen in Bollywood film Naam Shabana, in which she played a spy.

Earlier, she had written a heartfelt post on social media recalling the unfair treatment she was subjected to in the Indian film industry.

