Anando Brahma director Mahi Raghav: Taapsee Pannu very sensible, passionate actor

Filmmaker Mahi Raghav, who originally didn’t expect Taapsee Pannu to sign his forthcoming Telugu horror comedy Anando Brahma, says he finds her to be a very sensible and passionate actor. “When I had pitched the story, Pink had not released and I was hoping she would do my film. As I got busy finding a producer and the process took one whole year, she earned a lot of popularity and I thought she might not do my film,” Raghav told IANS.

Taapsee showed a lot of faith in Raghav’s film, and that touched him. “I don’t judge an artist by their previous work. I pitched the story to Taapsee out of intuition, and I found her to be very sensible and passionate. I think it’s really important that an actor has the right attitude than talent for a project to click. Taapsee is the best example,” he said. Anando Brahma is slated for release on Friday. It also stars Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar and Tagubothu Ramesh.

Asked if working with Taapsee was any different after Pink, Raghav said: “I follow a collaborative approach to filmmaking. As a director, I can only write and shoot a scene, but it’s up to the artist to interpret the scene and perform. Taapsee knows her craft better and that really helped the project.” Talking about the project, he said: “It’s actually a comedy with a horror premise. Usually, humans are afraid of ghosts that what happens when the tables are turned? The flaws of the lead characters become their strengths and that makes our film different from any other horror flick.” Apart from the horror angle, the film’s core is a drama centered on Taapsee.

