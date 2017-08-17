Amitabh Bachchan to star in Chiranjeevi’s Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Amitabh Bachchan officially on board for multi-lingual Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, with Chiranjeevi. Amitabh Bachchan officially on board for multi-lingual Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, with Chiranjeevi.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will join hands with actor Chiranjeevi in his upcoming multi-lingual historic drama “Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy”, based on the life of a popular freedom fighter from Kurnool.

“Amitji is officially on board. He plays a pivotal role but nothing more can be said about his character at this moment,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS. To be directed by Surender Reddy, the film will be bankrolled by Ram Charan.

The project was officially launched here on Wednesday. The source confirmed that Nayanthara has been finalised as the leading lady. Talking about the rest of the cast, the source added: “Contrary to rumours, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is not part of the project. He wasn’t even approached in the first place. Kannada actor Sudeep is being considered but he is yet to officially sign on the dotted line.”

Asked if A.R Rahman has been roped in to compose the music, the source said: “He is yet to sign the project. We have a few more options and we are still figuring out things.” The title logo and motion poster of the film will be released on August 22 on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen sporting twirled mustache to play his part.

In June, Chiranjeevi’s look for the film went viral when he attended a special memorial meet for late Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, who passed away earlier this year. Tipped to be made on a budget of over Rs. 150 crore, the film will be made in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App