Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna to attend Ram Gopal Varma’s Vangaveeti event

Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma at Sarkar 3 sets. (Source: Twitter/@RGVzoomin) Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma at Sarkar 3 sets. (Source: Twitter/@RGVzoomin)

Vangaveeti is touted to be Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘dream project’ and the promotions are also happening on a big scale. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna are the chief guests for the film’s release event on December 20 at JRC Centre in Hyderabad.

“Thrilled that December 20 event of Vangaveeti is being graced by Nagarjuna, who gave me a break, and Amitabh Bachchan, who inspired me into films,” the director said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Amitabh would have been an easy catch for the director as they both are already working on a project, Sarkar 3. However, Nagarjuna’s presence would be unexpected, especially after RGV’s recent remarks against Nagarjuna’s son Akhil that forced Naga to delete his tweet praising RGV.

The audio launch of the film that had taken place in RGV’s home turf, Vijayawada, also saw a good response. The film is slated for a release on December 23.

After presenting Paritala Ravi’s story as Rakta Charitra, RGV is bringing another political, gang war and a crime-based story about Vijayawada’s politician-cum-factionist, Vangaveeti Ranga.

The director said he had witnessed many such events in his life, inspiring him to bring this story to light. “Vangaveeti is my dream film dealing with Vijayawada politics and rowdy gang cultures. I have been a personal witness to many of the happenings in this film,” RGV had said.

Even before hitting the big screen, the filmmakers landed in a soup after High Court directed a song to be removed from the film for allegedly being communally insensitive.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd