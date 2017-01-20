Amitabh Bachchan is crucial for Rythu: Balakrishna

Tollywood actor Balakrishan with Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan. (Source: Twitter/@RGVZoomin) Tollywood actor Balakrishan with Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan. (Source: Twitter/@RGVZoomin)

Telugu star Nandmuri Balakrishna has revealed that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will make a very important contribution to his 101st film, Rythu. “Amitabh can only do that character that we thought of. No other actor can pull it. But we just have to wait for him,” said Balakrishna in an interview to a local news channel.

The actor also said that Amitabh might be there for five to six minutes but he will have a major impact. Currently, Amitabh is busy with the shooting of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sakar 3 and Balakrishna added that the star will allot call sheets after the wrap of the shoot.

Balakrishna was also very keen that Amitabh be a part of Rythu. In fact, last year, the actor while attending an event in Mumbai dropped a visit to Big B on Sarkar 3 sets and had a long conversation with him requesting a cameo role in Rythu.

The 56-year-old — who has always picked up roles romancing young female actors in his movies till date — will reportedly play a 70-year-old farmer in the film. The film will be directed by Krishna Vamsi.

When it comes to co-stars, Balakrishna has always been very modest. The actor has previously said that without Nayanthara, Simha wouldn’t be possible and without Hema Malini, Gautamiputra Satakarni wouldn’t have made that impact.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is riding high on the success of Gautamiputra Satakarni that has turned to be his career best at the box office. The film has reportedly collected over Rs 60 crore since its release on January 12.

