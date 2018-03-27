Amitabh Bachchan heads to Hyderabad for shooting Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Amitabh Bachchan is going to star in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh Bachchan is going to star in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Amitabh Bachchan has headed out to Hyderabad to shoot for Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. As Big B reveals in his blog entry for March 27, he has been roped in for a guest appearance in the biopic based on the late freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He also shared a picture from the first look test of the film and it looks mightily similar to his other project Shoebite’s look.

“Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree .. so am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad .. in a few hours .. the first look tests of which seem to be somewhat , thus ..” writes Amitabh in his blog.

A long white beard and the heavily wrinkled face have led us to believe that Big B will be appearing in the role of an old man in the film. Further in the blog, a philosophical Bachchan also talks about how in recent times, he is almost always approached to play an elder man. He clarifies that he also can’t help it because his younger days are long gone. “Cannot really deny their choice… The days of yore are over… I mean they could never be reborn as this,” posts Amitabh in his blog.

T 2755 -” The jealous are troublesome to others, but a torment to themselves. “~ फ़्रम Ef जो लोग ईर्षा करते हैं , वो दूसरों के लिए कष्ट दायक हो सकते हैं ; लेकिन अपने लिए वो एक यातना बन जाते हैं ~🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/StW9mADQ7U — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2018

He then talks about how with all of his projects he swears that he will never put on prosthetics and wigs in the future but ends up doing just that under the pressure of excelling at his job. He adds, “I do swear and promise myself that ‘NEVER AGAIN’ shall I ever indulge in sticking wigs and hair for a film .. but eventually get caught in projects that demand just that .. So .. alright for the sake of creative excellence and necessity I submit.”

Earlier this month, when Amitabh was shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, he even experienced ‘stiff neck and shoulder pain’ and had to call in his team of doctor to the sets for a check-up. It was later reported that the heavy gear that he had to carry as part of his look had resulted in his ill health.

