Amitabh Bachchan apologies for missing Ram Gopal Varma’s Vangaveeti event

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday apologised for not being able to make it to Ram Gopal Varma’s rally in Hyderabad due to a technical snag in the plane he was about to take. “DAMN ..! Was flying to Hyderabad event organised by RGV.. tech snag in plane had to cancel .. Apologies .. but all good wishes [sic],” the actor tweeted.

Ahead of the release of RGV’s political thriller Vangaveeti on December 23, the director organised a film rally from Rajeev Gandhi airport in Shamshabad to JRC Convention Centre in Jubliee Hills in Hyderabad but the rally took place in Big B’s absence and the event is underway in JRC.

“Thrilled that December 20 event of Vangaveeti is being graced by Nagarjuna, who gave me a break, and Amitabh Bachchan, who inspired me into films,” the director had said earlier, sharing his excitement to invite both the stars.

Amitabh and RGV share a long Sarkar history and they both are already working on a project, Sarkar 3. However, Nagarjuna’s presence would be unexpected, especially after RGV’s recent remarks against Nagarjuna’s son Akhil that forced Naga to delete his tweet praising RGV.

After presenting Paritala Ravi’s story as Rakta Charitra, RGV is bringing another political, gang war and a crime-based story about Vijayawada’s politician-cum-factionist, Vangaveeti Ranga.

The director said he had witnessed many such events in his life, inspiring him to bring this story to light. “Vangaveeti is my dream film dealing with Vijayawada politics and rowdy gang cultures. I have been a personal witness to many of the happenings in this film,” RGV had said.

Even before hitting the big screen, the filmmakers landed in a soup after High Court directed a song to be removed from the film for allegedly being communally insensitive.

