Allu Sirish’s Okka Kshanam gearing up for Christmas release

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish’s much-awaited film Okka Kshanam is all set to hit the screens during the Christmas weekend. The film which is said to be a sci-fi romantic thriller is expected to change the fortunes of the young actor at the Telugu box office.

The film is directed by VI Anand, who has already proved his ability to deliver a hit at the box office. Anand’s last directorial outing Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada made him one of the bankable filmmakers in Tollywood. And Okka Kshanam is expected to do the same for Sirish.

Producer SKN, who got to see a few scenes from the film, claimed that Okka Kshanam is a career-making film for Sirish. “Saw some rushes of Christmas Release #Okkakshanam, The film stored mind blowing stuff, SURE it’s gonna be next league film for @AlluSirish & @directorvianand, ManiSharma sir BGM Goosebumps, Eagerly waiting for the Teaser/Trailer, Confident it gonna be talk of the town soon (sic),” he tweeted.

The shooting of Okka Kshanam is already over and the post-production work is going on in full-swing as it is set to open in cinemas in about a month’s time. Sirish was shooting for the film in Bengaluru, during which he hobnobbed with top actors of Kannada cinema.

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar paid a visit to Sirish on the sets of Okka Kshanam in Bengaluru. Sirish was also the chief guest at the teaser launch function of Shivarajkumar’s Tagaru.

Sirish was last seen in Malayalam war film 1971: Beyond Borders, which was directed by Major Ravi.

