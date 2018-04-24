Allu Sirish to star in Telugu remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s ABCD

Allu Sirish announced the news of starring in Telugu remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s ABCD (American-Born Confused Desi) on Twitter. Allu Sirish announced the news of starring in Telugu remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s ABCD (American-Born Confused Desi) on Twitter.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish on Tuesday announced his next project titled ABCD (American-Born Confused Desi), which is the official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The Malayalam comedy had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role and was written and directed by Martin Prakkat of Charlie fame.

“So my next film is #ABCD (American Born Confused Desi), a Malayalam remake. Directed by debutante Sanjeev Reddy & produced by @madhurasreedhar. Other details soon!,” tweeted Sirish.

ABCD follows two youngsters who come to India from the United States on a vacation. But, their lives turn upside down when they are prevented from leaving the country, which sets them on a journey of self-discovery.

The coming of age comedy-drama also starred Tovino Thomas, Jacob Gregory and Aparna Gopinath in important roles.

The makers of the Telugu remake are currently in the process of finalizing the remaining cast and crew. The project will be helmed by a newcomer director Sanjiv Reddy and it will go on the floors in June.

Allu Sirish was last seen in Okka Kshanam, which was directed by VI Anand. The thriller that revolved around a love story, played with lofty ideas like fate, destiny and time. Before that he made his debut in Malayalam alongside Mohanlal in war film 1971: Beyond Borders.

The actor had also expressed his willingness to accept offers from other film industries. “All south Indian languages have some similarity in terms of culture and taste,” Allu Sirish had told Indianexpress.com.

“I have been following what’s happing in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. And I feel the films we make also appeals to audiences everywhere. So why do I make a film and restrict it to only to Telugu audience, when I can bring it other states?” he added.

