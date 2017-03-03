Allu Arjun’s next Na Peru Surya to be launched on April 8

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

While Tollywood and Allu Arjun’s fans are dealing with the reports that his next with Lingusamy has been put on hold, there is a silver lining as the actor’s next with Vakkantham Vamsi will be launched on the actor’s birthday. According to a report in Indiaglitz, the film that is tentatively titled Na Peru Surya will be hit the floors from April 8, a week or two after the release of his upcoming flick Duvvada Jagannadham.

Amid reports that Lingusamy’s project with Allu Arjun has been shelved, the Tamil director had laid all rumours to rest saying that he will start working with Arjun after his film with Vishal. He said his next action film, which is a sequel to his 2005 film Sandakozhi, will go on floors very soon. After he wraps up the film, which will have Vishal in the lead role, he will immediately start shooting for the Allu Arjun-starrer.

“#Sandakozhi2 will be Commencing Shortly & @StudioGreen2 – @alluarjun Project will commence immediately after this. #NoMoreRumours #Vishal,” Lingusamy had posted on his Twitter page.

This suggests the slots of the two films have been switched with Vamsi’s project being pushed forward as Lingusamy is busy with Sandakozhi 2.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently busy with DJ, directed by Harish Shankar. The teaser of the film recently released to a positive response as the actor sports a new avatar. Allu, who is dubbed as a Stylish Star by his fans for his onscreen fashion sense, will be seen as a Brahmin cook sporting a dhoti and a white shirt in his upcoming film. The film will be released on March 18.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd