Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India to release before Rajinikanth’s 2.0?

The makers of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu on Tuesday held a press meet to announce the dates they have planned to release singles from the film. The song titled Sainika, which is touted to be a tribute to the Indian Army will be released on January 26 to mark the Republic Day. The second single, a romantic song featuring Allu Arjun and leading lady Anu Emmanuel, will be unveiled on February 14 coinciding with the Valentine’s Day.

Producer Lagadapati Sridhar and lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry heaped praises on composer duo Vishal and Sekhar for their work in the upcoming Telugu film.

Addressing the media, Lagadapati confirmed that the film was fast nearing completion and they were in the middle of shooting an important action sequence. Following which Lagadapati said they have another 25 days of final shoot left on the schedule.

Lagadapati did not confirm the release date of the film. The filmmakers of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu had expressed unhappiness after the producers of 2.0, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, changed the release date from January to April 27.

However, Lagadapati said the film will be ready for the release in April, without confirming any dates. According to some unconfirmed reports, the filmmakers have plans to release it on April 13, which gives the Allu Arjun film a two-week advantage over the Rajinikanth starrer. An official confirmation of the same is awaited.

