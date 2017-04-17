Allu Arjun to share screen space with Boman Irani in Vakkantham Vamsi’s film

Allu Arjun to share screen space with Boman Irani Allu Arjun to share screen space with Boman Irani

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, which is directed by Harish Shankar. After completing his portions for the film, he will start shooting for writer Vakkantham Vamsi’s directorial, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The filmmakers are in the process of finalising the other members of the star cast. The buzz is that the director wants to cast a Bollywood actor for a particular role in the film and he has approached actor Boman Irani.

The filmmakers are confident that Boman will give his nod to the project, said reports. The Bollywood actor has already acted in a few Telugu movies including Attarintiki Daredi and Bengal Tiger. He has also reportedly made a lot of effort to learn the language, which is said to be one of the reasons as to why the filmmakers want him to get on board. Meanwhile, Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna has been reportedly signed to play the female lead in the film.

The film, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, was launched earlier this month in Hyderabad. The film marks the debut of Vamsi as a director. He has penned scripts for superhit commercial films like Kick and Temper. He has also turned the Jr NTR-starrer film, Temper, into an English novel as he believes that the story of the film has a universal appeal, given that it is being remade in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will have music from Vishal-Shekhar and will be bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar Production.

Allu in the process of finishing DJ. The shooting of the film was delayed due to various reasons, including Allu’s health. The film which was expected to hit the screens this summer will now open in theatres on July 7. After these films, Allu will start working on his Tamil debut. The film was supposed to have gone on the floors after DJ but it got delayed for some unknown reasons. However, director Lingusamy assured the fans that the film is very much on the track.

