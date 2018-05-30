Allu Arjun posts an adorable birthday wish for his brother Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish with his brother Allu Arjun. Allu Sirish with his brother Allu Arjun.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish is celebrating his birthday today and several celebrities have taken to wish the young actor on social media. Brother Allu Arjun took the lead and shared an extremely cute message along with a family photograph on Twitter. “Happy Birthday Day to the 1st Baby in my Life. The baby who grew in front of my eyes from the beginning of my time. The one with whom I shared the maximum amounts of memories & secrets 😉. My Baby Brother Siri. Happy Birthday 😘🎂. @AlluSirish,” he wrote.

Several other celebrities have also wished Sirish on his birthday. Tammanaah Bhatia wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday @AlluSirish have an awesome year ahead 🤗🤗🤗 (sic).” Sayyeshaa wrote, “Happy Birthday @AlluSirish. Wishing you all the happiness and success! Have a really fun day and a super year! 🤗🤗🎂(sic).” Incidentally, Sayyeshaa has been rumoured to be brought on board in his upcoming film with Suriya. But it is not clear what Sayyeshaa’s role would be. An official confirmation is awaited on both counts.

Happy Birthday Day to the 1st Baby in my Life . The baby who grew in front of my eyes from the beginning of my time . The one with whom I shared the maximum amounts of memories & secrets 😉. My Baby Brother Siri . Happy Birthday 😘🎂. @AlluSirish pic.twitter.com/2EntnQXe6Y — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 30, 2018

Such a sweet message. Thank you Bunny. Love you! 😘 @alluarjun http://t.co/7AEKbATQZ4 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2018

Happy Birthday @AlluSirish

Wishing you all the happiness and success! Have a really fun day and a super year! 🤗🤗🎂 — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) May 30, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday @AlluSirish have an awesome year ahead 🤗🤗🤗 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 30, 2018

The actor is currently part of two upcoming projects. He will be starring in the Telugu version of the Malayalam film American Born Confused Desi which had Dulquer Salmaan play the lead in the original. He will also play an important role in Suriya 37. Helmed by KV Anand, Sirish will be sharing space with Suriya and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the film. The shooting for the film is expected to begin in London during the final week

