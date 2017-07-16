Allu Arjun paired opposite Anu Emmanuel in Naa Peru Surya

Anu Immanuel is teaming up with Allu Arjun for the first time. Anu Immanuel is teaming up with Allu Arjun for the first time.

The makers of upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu action film Naa Peru Surya on Sunday confirmed that Anu Emmanuel has been finalised as the leading lady. Seen in Telugu films such as Majnu and Kittu Unnadu Jagartha, Anu Emmanuel is teaming up with Allu Arjun for the first time. Allu Arjun debuted at the age of two in the 1985 film Vijetha. Anu Emmanuel is known for her work in Telugu movies. However she started her career in Malayalam movies, specifically with Swapna Sanchari as a child artish. Swapna Sanchari was directed by filmmaker and Chairman of Kerala State Film Academy

In a statement, the makers confirmed that Anu is part of the project. To be directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film also stars Tamil actors Arjun Sarja and Sarath Kumar in crucial roles. Naa Peru Surya will be the debut film of its director Vakkantham Vamsi. He has earlier written stories for successful movies like Kick , Race Gurram, Yevadu, Temper. Arjun Sarja is a critically acclaimed actor who is known for films like Jai Hind (1994), Karnaa (1995), and the crime drama film Kurudhipunal – all three in Tamil.

Arjun Sarja plays the antagonist. The film has music by Bollywood music director duo Vishal-Shekhar and National award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi will crank the camera. He won the National Award for Best Cinematography for Liar’s Dice film which was directed by Geetu Mohandas. It starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Geetanjali Thapa.

Anu is currently shooting for yet-untitled Telugu project with actor and younger brother of actor turned politician Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan.

