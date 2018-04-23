Allu Arjun on abusive comments against Pawan Kalyan: It’s very wrong

Allu Arjun says his film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is a prelude to his ensuing appreciation for his actor-turned-politician uncle Pawan Kalyan. Allu Arjun says his film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is a prelude to his ensuing appreciation for his actor-turned-politician uncle Pawan Kalyan.

Telugu movie star Allu Arjun on Sunday reacted to the controversies involving his superstar uncle Pawan Kalyan. He was speaking at the audio release function of his upcoming film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

The producers decided to hold the first public function of the upcoming action film at Military Madhavaram because of its contribution to the Indian army, revealed the actor. “For generations, families living in this village have been sending their members to serve the Indian army. It has been happening since World War 1 and World War 2,” said Arjun.

Allu Arjun gave a one-sentence description of the movie. “The hero of this film has only one goal and it is to serve the country with the Indian army on the borders.”

He added that he was convinced to do this film when director Vakkantham Vamsi said it was a story about a man who dedicates himself to the service of the country. It was a prelude to his ensuing appreciation for his actor-turned-politician uncle Pawan Kalyan.

“He’s (Pawan) is a top hero. He can make money in crores with little effort. As a hero, he could have lived a luxurious and happy life. But, he turned his back on all the luxury to serve the people,” remarked the DJ star.

“Unlike some who step into politics after their acting career is over, he gave up his No 1 position as an actor to become a politician,” he said.

Allu Arjun said he is no stranger to personal attacks on his family members who are in politics. “Once you enter politics, it is unavoidable. It is a very painful thing. I have been hurt before when people used to attack Chiranjeevi garu after he entered politics. I’ve got used to it now,” he added.

“So many people say so many things about Pawan Kalyan garu. We keep watching television,” the actor said suggesting a great many ‘nobodies’ use the medium of television to criticise Pawan, who is also the chief of Jana Sene Party.

“But, recently things got very personal,” Arjun was referring to actor Sri Reddy’s abusive comments on Pawan in public. “I didn’t like it. It was very, very wrong. The person who spoke like that. The person who made the other person speak like that. And broadcasting such comments to millions of people. These are all wrong,” he said without taking any names.

Sri Reddy’s abusive comments against Pawan Kalyan, which she allegedly made at the behest of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has turned into a full-blown political controversy in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan has accused a group of TDP leaders and a section of media of jointly working against him to upset his political career. And he has accused RGV being an accessory in the conspiracy against him.

His family members have been rallying behind him ever since the controversy broke out. Allu Arjun had gone to the film chambers in Hyderabad last week along with other members of his family to express his solidarity with his uncle.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd