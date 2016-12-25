Allu Arjun names his daughter Allu Arha, shares her first pic

Allu Arjun shares picture of his daughter Allu Arha Allu Arjun shares picture of his daughter Allu Arha

In November, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy became parents for the second time. They were blessed with a baby girl, who they have named Allu Arha. The popular Telugu actor took to social media to announce the name of his daughter along with its meaning. “Our newly arrived angel Ꭿllυ Ꭿrhα. Hindu meaning : Lord Shiva . Islamic meaning : Calm& Serene. “AR” jun & Sne “HA” together ARHA #AlluArha,” posted Allu Arjun on his Twitter page, with cute pictures of his newborn.

Allu and Sneha got married in 2011 and their first son Allu Ayaan was born in 2014. Allu enjoys a strong fan following. The actor holds the 43rd place in the 2016 Forbes Celebrity 100 list with earnings in double digits, Rs 27 crore. While he stood on the 59th rank this year, he took the 67th rank in 2015 in the fame category. He was also named Tollywood’s most googled celebrity of 2016.

Allu Arha Allu Arha

On the work front, Allu is currently shooting for Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, which is directed by Harish Shankar and has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The project is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Devi Sri Prasad will score the music for the film.

Our newly arrived angel Ꭿllυ Ꭿrhα. Hindu meaning : Lord Shiva . Islamic meaning : Calm& Serene. “AR” jun & Sne “HA” together ARHA #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/eD40TFhMgh — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 25, 2016

After DJ, Allu will start shooting for his much-awaited Tamil debut film from March next year. The actor, who grew up in Chennai, has always expressed that he wants to work in a Tamil film. The untitled project will be directed by Lingusamy, who has delivered several commercial hits like Paiyaa, Sandakozhi, Vettai among others in the past. The project will be bankrolled by Studio Green. The film crew is yet to share details of the remaining cast and crew.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd