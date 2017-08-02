Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya to release on this date

Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India release date is ouyt Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India release date is ouyt

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Naa Peru Surya went on the floors in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Allu, who will be playing the titular role in the film, will be joining the sets soon.

The upcoming action-entertainer will also mark writer Vakkantham Vamsi’s directoral debut. “We have successfully started the shooting of the film. Allu will be joining us very soon. And we will be coming out with a good film,” the director said from the sets of Naa Peru Surya.

The filmmakers, meanwhile, has also officially announced the release date of the film. The Allu-starrer will be hitting the screens worldwide on April 27, 2018.

Vamsi’s directorial outing is said to be a patriotic drama. The filmmakers are planning to shoot a massive battle sequence for the film set in the backdrop of a war.

Allu will also be sporting a ripped physique in the film. “He leaves to the US this weekend. He will work closely with a trainer for month-long to achieve the desired body for the role. As a military officer, he is expected to look a certain way and be extremely fit,” a source close to the film unit said earlier.

Actress Anu Emmanuel has been roped in as the female lead. While Action King Arjun is said to be playing Allu’s father, Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist.

The film will have music by Vishal-Sekhar duo and is bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar and Sirisha under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. After completing this film, Allu will start work on his debut Tamil movie with director Lingusamy.

