Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India teaser sets a new record: 10 million views so far

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has begun 2O18 with a bang as the teaser of his upcoming film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India has received a record viewing online. The little over one-minute video has garnered a whopping 10 million combined views on YouTube and Facebook within 29 hours of its releases.

Arjun, who is holidaying in Bali with his family, said he was humbled by the response the teaser has received. “Thank You All . I am Grateful for the Wonderful Response . Humbled,” he tweeted.

Arjun’s Surya in the film plays a soldier with anger issues. The actor underwent fitness training in the US for a month before joining the sets, to achieve a certain type of physical appearance for his role.

Writer Vakkantham Vamsi will be making his directorial debut with this film, which is bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar, Nagendra Babu and Bunny Vass. Composer Vishal-Sekhar duo has scored the music for the actioner.

Actor Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead and Arjun Sarja reportedly plays Arjun’s father. Tamil actor Sarathkumar plays the main antagonist in the film, which is expected to hit the screens in April. ‘

After completing Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India, Allu is expected to start working on his Tamil debut. The film, which was supposed to have gone on the floors after Duvvada Jagannadham, was delayed for some unknown reasons. However, director Lingusamy has assured the fans that the film is very much on track.

