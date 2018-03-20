Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will release in Tamil too, teaser to be unveiled soon

Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is expected to hit the screens on May 4. Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is expected to hit the screens on May 4.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will also be released in Tamil along with the original Telugu version. The promotions for the Tamil version, including posters and teaser will be released soon.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will also be dubbed into Malayalam and will be released simultaneously with other versions. Allu enjoys a massive fan following in Kerala, so much so that he has even earned a nickname ‘Mallu Arjun’ courtesy his Malayalam fans. In order to cash in on his popularity among the Kerala audience, a teaser for the Malayalam version was released recently.

In Malayalam, the film has been titled Ente Peru Surya Ente Veedu India, in Tamil, it will be reportedly called En Per Surya En Naadu India.

The shooting of the film is going on at a brisk pace as the filmmakers have confirmed its worldwide release on May 4

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will mark the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi. While Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead, Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist. It also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam, who has done a special song for the action film.

The Allu Arjun starrer is one of the highly-awaited films down south, which will be releasing on the heels of other big-ticket releases, Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu (April 20) and Rajinikanth’s Kaala (April 27).

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India has music by Vishal-Shekhar duo and is bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar and Sirisha under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

