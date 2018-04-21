Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India cleared for release, Sai Pallavi’s Kanam get a release date

While Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will release on May 4, Sai Pallavi starrer Kanam will hit the screens on April 27. While Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will release on May 4, Sai Pallavi starrer Kanam will hit the screens on April 27.

The producers of Kanam on Saturday confirmed that the film will hit screens worldwide on April 27. The news comes a day after the makers of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala announced their decision to postpone its release to June.

April 27 has become the most desired release date post the success of Baahubali: The Conclusion last year. Three big films, including Kaala, Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India were vying for this release date a couple of months ago.

In order to avert the box office clash, the makers of Bharat Ane Nenu advanced the release date by a week to April 20, while the release date of Allu Arjun starrer was pushed forward to May 4. Kaala was supposed to release as announced earlier.

However, due to the strike that brought the entire Tamil film industry to a halt, Kaala makers have been forced to postpone the release to June 7.

Kanam, which is directed by AL Vijay, has been also shot in Tamil as Karu. Both the versions of the film will hit the screens simultaneously on April 27. The film will mark Sai Pallavi’s debut in Tamil and also has Naga Shourya playing the male lead.

The supernatural film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

The censor board, meanwhile, has cleared Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India the with a U/A certificate paving the way for its worldwide release on May 4.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi. While Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead, Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist. It also marks Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam, who has done a special song for the action film.

