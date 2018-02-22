Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India and Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nanu get new release dates

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is hitting the screens on May 4 while Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu will release on April 20. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is hitting the screens on May 4 while Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu will release on April 20.

Recently, it was announced that Superstar Rajinikanth’s film Kaala will hit screens on April 27. The announcement was made by actor Dhanush who is producing the film under his banner Wunderbar Studios. The announcement ruffled several feathers in the Telugu film industry as two big films Bharat Ane Nenu and Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India were supposed to hit the big screens on the same date. The possibility of a clash between the three big films was anticipated. However, now things are all good as the makers have chosen different dates to avoid a clash. Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu will release on April 20 and Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is hitting the screens on May 4. Kaala, on the other hand, will retain its April 27 date.

Bharath Ane Nenu is a fictional political drama set in the underworld backdrop of Andhra Pradesh. The film is helmed by director Koratala Siva, who made Srimanthudu with Mahesh. Bharath Ane Nenu marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani. It also stars Rama Prabha, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj Devaraj and Aamani among others in important roles.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is the directorial debut of well-known writer Vakkantham Vamsi. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India stars Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel. The film also has a strong supporting cast comprising Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Vennela, Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. Music for the film has been scored by Vishal-Shekhar. The film is produced by Sirisha Lagadapati, Sridhar Lagadapati, Bunny Vasu and K Nagendra Babu under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

