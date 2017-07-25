Allu Arjun meets Rohit Shetty, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu on Golmaal Again sets, see photos

Allu Arjun on Golmaal Again sets in Mumbai Allu Arjun on Golmaal Again sets in Mumbai

Tollywood star Allu Arjun met Bollywood hitmaker Rohit Shetty and his team on the sets of the latter’s upcoming film Golmaal Again in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Hindi filmmakers extended the invitation to Allu to visit their film sets, as he was also shooting in the same studio for a TV commercial.

Allu exchanged pleasantries with Rohit Shetty and other members of the main star cast of Golmaal Again, including Tushar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. Actor Prakash Raj was also present during Allu’s visit.

Golmaal Again has a huge star cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Arshad Warsi among others. South Indian composer Thaman is scoring the music for the upcoming comedy entertainer.

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his latest film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, which went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. The film, which had raked in more than Rs 100 crore in its pre-release business, crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first week itself.



Allu will next join the sets of Naa Peru Surya – Naa Illu India, which will mark the directorial debut of popular screen writer Vakkantham Vamsi. The film was officially launched last month. However, the regular shooting will commence from the first week of August. Actress Anu Emmanuel was recently roped in as the female lead in the film, in which Allu plays a soldier. While Arjun Sarja will be playing a vital role in the film, Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist.

The film will have music by Vishal-Sekhar duo, and is bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar and Sirisha under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd